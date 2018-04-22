You're in the Army

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

While talking to a potential recruit, the military recruiter said, “Exactly what kind of job are you looking for in the military?”

The high-school kid said, “I’m looking for something with an enlistment bonus of about $20,000, where I won’t have to work too hard, and won’t have to deploy overseas.

The recruiter said, “Well, what if I could hook you up with a skill that allowed you to come straight in as an E-7, where you’ll only work weekdays, and you can have the base of your choice and stay there as long as you want?”

The young recruit sat up straight and said, “Wow! Are you kidding?”

The recruiter replied, “Yeah, but you started it.”

