(Facebook) Facebook said Wednesday that it believes most of its users who had a specific search function enabled have had their profile data scraped by third parties.

“We’ve seen some scraping,” CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on a call with reporters. “I would assume if you had that setting turned on that someone at some point has access to your public information in some way,” he said.

The setting Zuckerberg referred to is one where users let other users search for them by e-mail address or phone number instead of by name.