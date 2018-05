(London Guardian) Prosecutors in Rome are investigating a bus explosion in the city’s historic centre, the 10th such blast in the Italian capital this year.

Passengers and pedestrians were lucky to escape injury on Tuesday when the vehicle burst into flames on Via del Tritone, a busy high street close to the Spanish Steps and Trevi fountain.

The explosion was reportedly caused by a short circuit, although panicked tourists initially suspected terrorism. Two shops were damaged by the blast.