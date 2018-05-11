11 from 'caravan' charged with illegal entry

(CNN) The Department of Justice on Monday filed complaints against 11 individuals believed to be members of the Central American migrant caravan, accusing them of illegally entering the United States.

After a month-long journey by bus, train and on foot, about 100 migrants arrived at the San Ysidro port of entry on the US-Mexico border on Sunday evening, preparing to claim asylum. Twenty to 30 migrants spent Sunday night in front of the turnstiles leading to the US side of the San Ysidro port of entry in Tijuana, Mexico. An organizer of the caravan said they would remain at the immigration processing center until “every last one is admitted into the United States.”

Eight migrants from the caravan were being processed by US officials, the group Pueblo Sin Fronteras and two observers said Monday night.