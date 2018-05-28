For Memorial Day, Jeremiah Denton's life-changing book just $4.95!

One of modern America’s greatest heroes, Adm. Jeremiah Denton, was introduced to the nation in an extraordinary TV interview in 1966 in which, as a prisoner of war, he blinked in Morse code the word “T-O-R-T-U-R-E” to alert military intelligence to his plight at the infamous Hanoi Hilton during the Vietnam War.

Denton, whose Navy jet was shot down over the North Vietnamese stronghold of Thanh Hoa, recounted his remarkable struggle to survive eight years of brutal captivity in a classic book that WND Books has republished – including a major new section written by Denton for today’s generation. And today only, WND readers can get a hardcover copy of “When Hell Was In Session” by Adm. Jeremiah Denton! – for only $4.95, a tremendous $21 discount!

In the expanded new version of “When Hell was in Session,” the former U.S. senator and legendary American military hero not only tells the unbelievable and inspiring story of his time as a POW in North Vietnam, but goes on to describe the shock he experienced upon his return to the United States in 1973 to find his beloved nation had drastically changed since his capture in 1965.

“I saw the appearance of X-rated movies, adult magazines, massage parlors, the proliferation of drugs, promiscuity, premarital sex, and unwed mothers.”

That scenario, he writes, was coupled with “the tumultuous postwar Vietnam political events, starting with Congress forfeiting our military victory, thus betraying our victorious American and allied service men and women, who had won the war at great cost of blood and sacrifice.”

See the ABC News report with video of Denton’s 1966 “T-O-R-T-U-R-E” interview, as well as his stirring comments upon touching down back in America after 8 years in captivity:

Denton, who eventually attained the rank of rear admiral, didn’t just talk, however, forming a foundation to engage America’s cultural and national-security ills and winning a seat in the U.S. Senate in 1980 to work with President Reagan to end the Cold War and quell the spread of communism in Latin America.

The new material in “When Hell was in Session” includes an inside account of a little-known, but highly influential and intriguing chapter in the nation’s battle against communism, in which he assisted President Ronald Reagan in formulating a strategy for confronting communism in Latin America.

Since Reagan’s time, says Denton, “things have not gone as well.” Why?

“One malady continues to worsen: the ongoing influence exerted by the misinformation campaign waged by the liberal media/academic community continues to confuse the citizenry,” he writes.

The most basic principle that distinguishes America as a nation, he said, is the Declaration of Independence’s assertion that all men are created equal and endowed by their creator with inalienable rights.



Jeremiah Denton after his return to the U.S. in 1973



“Nobody is interpreting rights now in terms of the Creator,” he said. “He endowed the rights.”

President Obama, Denton contended, is usurping the rights of God, “as did Hitler and Stalin and the emperors of Rome.”

“They all had gods – but when they didn’t have good enough gods to constitute a culture, they went to hell,” Denton told WND. “And we are too, if we continue to believe that man, all of us individually, or our government, can determine what the rights are and set up everything else to match that. We’re done.”

Denton said he believes the U.S. is in its worst security position since World War II, when Hitler was sweeping across Europe.

He explained that in the aftermath of that war, the U.S. didn’t have to worry as much about its conventional weapons and forces because of its nuclear might and the doctrine of “mutually assured destruction” with the Soviet Union.

But now, he said, with a decreasing percentage of America’s GDP devoted to defense – coupled with China’s and Russia’s buildup of conventional forces – America’s security is at risk.

“If Russia were to take over first Georgia, then Ukraine – and maybe China moves into India – we couldn’t go there with a conventional force and stop that, and we wouldn’t have the guts to use nuclear, for good reason,” he said.

Denton says that while military leaders he speaks with agree with his analysis, President Obama doesn’t recognize the problem.

Save $21, get ‘When Hell Was In Session’ for only $4.95!

That’s right. Your eyes are not deceiving you. Right now, you can save $21 off the cover price of Jeremiah Denton’s classic book, “When Hell Was In Session.”

Until tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific, you can get your copy for only $4.95 by taking advantage of this special offer, exclusively from WorldNetDaily.

But wait – it gets better. There’s another part to this deal. When you order a signed copy of “When Hell Was In Session” for $4.95, we will also send you, FREE, three sizzling issues of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly magazine, Whistleblower.

Many readers consider Whistleblower to be simply the world’s best newsmagazine. Each issue focuses like a powerful laser on a single topic – from how to survive financial meltdown to understanding the secret agendas of America’s establishment elite – explored thoroughly, and with facts and insight such as you’ve never seen anywhere else. Recent issues include “SHADOW GOVERNMENT: Inside the mad, mad, mad, mad world of Obama’s czars,” “MEDICAL MURDER: Why Obamacare could result in the early deaths of millions of baby boomers,” “THE GREAT AWAKENING: How tea partiers are setting a new course for America,” “NARCISSIST IN CHIEF: Experts explain what makes Barack Obama tick” and “BLACK HOLE: The shocking truth about the U.S. economy – and what you can and must do.”

So, for $4.95 you get a hardcover copy of “When Hell Was In Session” by Jeremiah Denton, plus you get three sample issues of Whistleblower – in hopes, of course, that you will do what most people do, which is to become a long-term Whistleblower subscriber.

(Note: This offer does not apply to current Whistleblower subscribers or those living outside the U.S. However, if you are already a Whistleblower subscriber, or if you want to subscribe now, we have an outstanding offer for you to check out!)

Important: For this very special $4.95 offer, you will receive Adm. Jeremiah Denton’s “When Hell Was In Session” as well as three free issues of Whistleblower magazine. Also included with your free issues will be a renewal notice for a one-year Whistleblower subscription. If you wish to renew, do nothing, and your credit or debit card will be charged for the low annual renewal rate of $39.95. (There’s no risk, because at any time you can cancel your subscription for a full refund on the unused portion.) If you don’t want to renew, simply cancel by calling 1-800-4WNDCOM (800-496-3266) or by emailing [email protected] before the charge date printed on the renewal card you’ll receive. Either way, the book and the 3 free issues are yours to keep. (Only one copy of “When Hell Was In Session” at this price per household. Offer good only in the U.S.)

Please note: If you like your three free Whistleblower issues and renew, when your Whistleblower subscription eventually expires, you’ll receive another renewal notice from us. To keep Whistleblower coming, do nothing and we’ll renew your subscription automatically at the low prevailing rate by charging your credit or debit card. As always, there’s never any risk, as you may cancel at any time for a full refund of the unused portion of your subscription.

“This is an amazing offer, one that sounds almost too good to be true,” said WND Editor Joseph Farah. “But it is true – our way of giving loyal WND readers a fantastic bargain, while at the same time introducing them to our monthly magazine.”

“I urge readers to take advantage of this special deal now, because we can only offer it for a short time,” Farah added.

Order your copy of “When Hell Was In Session” for only $4.95! Special offer ends tonight at 10 p.m. Pacific.

If you prefer to order by phone rather than online, call our toll-free customer service line at 1-800-4WND-COM (1-800-496-3266) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central.

Note: If you choose not to participate in this special promotional offer, you may order a discounted copy of “When Hell Was In Session” here.