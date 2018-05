(DailyMail) At least 15 people have been injured, and three are in critical condition, after two suspects detonated a bomb in a restaurant near Toronto, Canada, police said.

The explosion took place just after 10.30pm local time at an Indian restaurant in Mississauga, some 20 miles from Toronto, Ontario.

Authorities said ‘two hooded suspects’ walked into the Bombay Bhel restaurant and detonated the improvised explosion device before fleeing the scene.