(Time) A person in California has died from the E. coli outbreak tied to romaine lettuce, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday.

This is the first death associated with the outbreak, which has now sickened 121 people from 25 states and sent at least 52 people to the hospital, according to the CDC. The illnesses are specifically related to romaine grown in the Yuma, Ariz. region, the agency says.

The California Department of Public Health was not immediately able to provide details about the deceased person, or the circumstances around their death.