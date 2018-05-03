3 colleges hit reverse on anti-white indoctrination

For the past few years, academia has been on a campaign to teach anti-whiteness.

The “Problem of Whiteness” at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is just one example.

It was listed under the department of African Cultural Studies, and a critic, John Fonte of the Center for American Common Culture at the Hudson Institute, told Lifezette at the time it was “deliberately designed to undermine the legitimacy of the American liberal democracy, which is based on equality of citizenship.”

But Campus Reform, which monitors trends on American campuses, now reports at least some of those classes are being canceled.

The report by Toni Airaksinen pointed out Grinnell College in Iowa “appears to have scrapped a course called ‘American Whiteness’ that referred to whiteness as ‘a very bad idea.'”

And, she reported, Ohio State University, meanwhile, has stopped offering a similar course on “Crossing Identity Boundaries,” which focused on concepts such as “microaggressions, privilege and power.”

Campus Reform explained the Grinnell course was taught by Karla Erickson, “a self-described feminist ethnographer.”

“Although Erickson declined to provide an updated version of the syllabus, a copy of the syllabus from 2015 is still online as a reference document, and the syllabus begins with a critique of whiteness and white identity,” Campus Reform said.

The syllabus begins, “Whiteness is, among much else, a very bad idea.”

The class was offered in 2015, 2016 and 2017, but the organization found “that it is no longer being offered during the upcoming academic year.”

Campus Reform received no response to its questions to Erikson and Grinnell.

Further, Hunter College is no longer offering a longstanding course on “The Abolition of Whiteness.”

That course’s original description promised, “We’ll be examining how whiteness – and/or white supremacy and violence – is intertwined with conceptions of gender, race, sexuality, class, body ability, nationality, and age.”

Campus Reform found Ohio State also dropped a similar teaching course.

Other courses have included a glossary of terms at the University of California at Davis.

The course description explains marginalized groups are “Indigenous/Native American, Black, Chicanx, Asian, Pacific Islander, and non-white Latinx folks, non-white Middle Eastern folks, etc.”

But the “dominant/privileged racial group” was defined only as “white.”

WND reported the University of Delaware was teaching that “all whites are racist,” and a multi-college conference was held that critics blasted as “a weekend of indoctrination on white’s crimes.”

At that time, a university in Minnesota had launched a race-based advertising campaign that blasts “whites” for being “privileged” in society.

The campaign, called the “UnFair Campaign,” was being promoted by University of Minnesota-Duluth Chancellor Lendley Black.

In a university website statement posted then, Black wrote: “The UnFair Campaign strives to raise awareness about white privilege in our community, provide resources for understanding and action, and facilitate dialogue and partnership that result in fundamental, systemic change towards racial justice.”

He continued: “Advancing equity, diversity, and social justice requires persistence and long-term difficult work at all levels of our campus community. Remember, ‘Equity and diversity efforts must be led not only by people with formal authority, but also by faculty, staff, students, and administrators at every level of operation and responsibility.’ (Reimagining Equity and Diversity: A Framework for Transforming the University of Minnesota)”