3 cops hospitalized after finding body in motel

(FOX NEWS) — Three Georgia police officers were released from the hospital Sunday after being sickened by chemical fumes while investigating a dead body in a motel room, officials said.

Officials were called to the United Inn & Suites in Decatur just after 4 p.m. Saturday about a dead body in a room on the third floor, FOX5 Atlanta reported. Three Dekalb County police officers entered the room and reported feeling dizzy and nauseous after coming in contact with the chemical that had killed a 48-year-old man in the room.

“Something in there made the officers sick,” Fire Capt. Eric Jackson said on Saturday.