Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

God, Moses and Jesus decide to take some time off and go golfing.

Moses is first up to tee-off. He drives the ball straight for the water trap. He instantly raises his club up over his head and the water trap parts and the ball rolls across on dry land.

Jesus is next. He also drives the ball straight for the water trap. He stretches His hands out towards the water, and the ball rolls across the top of the water.

God steps up to the tee box next. He reaches into His bag and pulls out His putter. He taps the ball and it bounces twice towards the fairway. At that exact instant a squirrel runs out from the rough and picks up the golf ball and starts running down the fairway. An eagle swoops down, picks up the squirrel and starts to fly away. Suddenly out of nowhere a bolt of lightening strikes and startles the eagle. The eagle drops the squirrel and the squirrel drops the ball onto the green. The ball bounces twice and falls into the hole.

Jesus looks at God and said, “Nice shot, Dad!”

Got a great joke you want to share with the world? Write it up in the WND Laughlines forum. Who knows? It might be selected as the WND Joke of the Day – and your wildest dreams will come true.



