3 hospitalized after hit-and-run in downtown Portland

(The Oregonian) Three women were hospitalized Friday morning following an apparent hit-and-run at Southwest Sixth Avenue and Montgomery Street in downtown Portland, according to witnesses at the scene.

One woman is in critical condition at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, a spokesperson said. Another is in serious condition and the third is in fair condition. Police say there may be a fourth victim who left the scene.

The incident occurred at the Portland State University Urban Center, a hub that houses university departments, eateries and is the location of a MAX station and several bus stops.

Police said the women were walking along the east sidewalk of Sixth Avenue when they were struck.