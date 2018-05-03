3 hospitalized after hit-and-run in downtown Portland

Witness says driver 'gunned the motor' as it sped toward him after already hitting others

(The Oregonian) Three women were hospitalized Friday morning following an apparent hit-and-run at Southwest Sixth Avenue and Montgomery Street in downtown Portland, according to witnesses at the scene.

One woman is in critical condition at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital, a spokesperson said. Another is in serious condition and the third is in fair condition. Police say there may be a fourth victim who left the scene.

The incident occurred at the Portland State University Urban Center, a hub that houses university departments, eateries and is the location of a MAX station and several bus stops.

Police said the women were walking along the east sidewalk of Sixth Avenue when they were struck.

