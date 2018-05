(LA Times) An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.5 shook a large portion of Southern California early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the epicenter of the 4:49 a.m. temblor about 7 miles north of Cabazon.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

According to the USGS, the quake was felt across a wide swath of the region, from the Inland Empire west to Los Angeles and Orange County.