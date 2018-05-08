8 reported dead in Texas school shooting

A reported eight people have died in a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, some 30 miles from Houston.

On social media, KHOU reported that its sources confirmed “at least” eight deaths when someone came onto campus with a gun and started shooting.

Reports say the fire alarm was sounded and shots were heard at the beginning of the school day.

Police said they had “a suspect” in custody but there were no details available yet.

Harris county authorities said the toll actually could be 8-10, and there was a second “person of interest” who was being interviewed. Both apparently were students.

The violence developed just after 8 a.m. at Santa Fe High School. KHOU later reported that there were some possible explosives found in the school, too.

President Trump immediately asked “God bless all!” on social media after commenting, “School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good.”

Later in the morning, at a prison reform conference, the president said, “We grieve for the terrible loss of lives” from the “absolutely horrific attack.”

KHOU reported that the suspected gunman was a student.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution said, “Cris Richardson, the assistant principal of Santa Fe High School, quickly briefed the media outside the school. She told reporters that the active shooter has been arrested and secured. She did not disclose the suspect’s name. School officials are starting to reunite students with their parents.”

Officials at the University of Texas Medical Branch said several patients had been admitted or were being treated.

On social media, the district said, “This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter. The situation is active, but has been contained. There have been confirmed injures. Details will be released as we receive updated information.”

KPRC reported student Dakota Scrader said, “I was sitting in my classroom and I heard really loud booms, but I really didn’t know what they were at first. Then, I realized what they were when I heard screaming.”

Video also showed at least two Life Flight helicopters at the school. Dozens of students could be seen standing in lines and emptying their backpacks, the station reported.