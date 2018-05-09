9 recent absurdities in the Golden State

Editor’s note: The powers that be at WND.com have told Michael Ackley he may submit the occasional column. As Golden State madness has accelerated in this election season, Mr. Ackley has succumbed to the urge to get back in the game. Hence, the items below. Remember that his columns may include satire and parody based on current events, and thus mix fact with fiction. He assumes informed readers will be able to tell the difference.

What is the purpose of a public university if it is not to provide entertainment for the masses, raise money for the old alma mater and act as a “farm system” for professional sports?

Recognizing these facts, Assemblyman Chris Holden, D-Pasadena, has introduced a measure to allow college athletes “to receive food, transportation, and employment, and to receive recognition for their achievements through the receipt of awards and endorsements.”

Next, of course, will be a measure to eliminate those pesky classes.

By all means, license truth: State Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, has a plan to eliminate fake news on the Internet: Require website operators to form “strategic plans” to determine what is false and what is real. Eventually, independent arbiters will be needed, and they will, naturally, have to be state-certified. Trust political appointees to be trustworthy stewards of the truth.

Let bygones be bygones: California’s small marijuana farmers, those hardy pioneers who went “off the grid” to provide cannabis to the Golden State’s hungering populace, are concerned that legalization will bring large-scale pot farms that will run them out of the business.

As a result, the former felons are asking that the state protect them from competition by large, commercial growers. Given California’s Legislature, they’ll probably get it.

True genius: Assemblyman Rob Bonta, D-Oakland, has introduced a measure to allow individuals to add themselves to a list barring them from the purchase of firearms if they believe they might “be a danger to themselves or others.” Next, we’ll have a law to allow felons to have such a list, if they feel they are in danger of committing crimes.

Early indoctrination for all: Democrats have a number of bills in the state Legislature pushing California toward “universal preschool.” Proponents argue that youngsters who are preschooled do better academically and are less likely to follow antisocial pursuits – like Democratic Party politics.

OK, madness is not just in California: Judge shopping has paid off for the open-borders crowd, and not only in the famously nutty federal 9th Circuit. Eventually, the Supreme Court will have to deal with the DACA issue, in which lower courts have ruled that an executive fiat by one president cannot be eliminated by the executive fiat of a successor president. Apparently, it’s not necessary now for judges to read and understand the Constitution.

The big primary election ad blitz is underway, with the three gubernatorial front-runners, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, businessman John Cox and former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa … wait a minute. How did Cox, a Republican, get in between the two Democrats? Maybe it’s because there are 27 candidates in all, allowing Cox to squeak into second in the polls, with about 14 percent of those surveyed.

If this holds up through the primary, Californians actually will have representatives of the Democratic and Republican parties to choose between in the general election.

Not that it matters much in the Golden State, but Cox has the advantage of never having bedded his best friend’s wife, like Newsom, or cheated on his wife of 20 years with a TV news anchor, as did Villaraigosa.

Meanwhile, the Reconquista of Aztlan continues as another Golden State Democrat, Ricardo Lara of Mexico … excuse me, of Bell Gardens, has a bill in the hopper that would allow “any resident” over age 18 to serve on state and local boards and commissions – citizenship not required. Says Lara, “California is stronger when we utilize talents of all our residents.”

And, of course, we’ll be stronger still when all can vote and stand for election.

If California National Guard troops ever show up on the border with Mexico, Gov. Jerry Brown assures us, they won’t be there to “detain people escaping violence and seeking a better life.” This means it’s still safe for Californians to flee to Nevada or Texas.