'A fair fight now': Mueller meets 'his match' in Clinton impeachment lawyer

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has finally met “his match” – and now America will witness a “fair fight” between President Trump’s legal team and Mueller, who has been leading an investigation into alleged “collusion” between Russia and the Trump campaign for nearly a year now.

On Wednesday, Trump’s legal team got some new muscle with the addition of veteran defense attorney Emmett Flood, who, sources say, will never allow Mueller to interview President Trump. Flood represented former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s during the impeachment process and helped draft Clinton’s response to the Starr report.

The Starr report famously argued that it was OK for President Clinton to tell lies to a grand jury since “grand juries are not designed to search for truth” and that the former president didn’t commit perjury because “answers to questions that are literally true are not perjury.”

“The President has acknowledged a serious mistake – an inappropriate relationship with Monica Lewinsky. He has taken responsibility for his actions, and he has apologized to the country, to his friends, leaders of his party, the cabinet and most importantly, his family,” the rebuttal stated.

Flood also clerked for Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia.

An unnamed Washington lawyer who has known Flood for a long time told The Daily Beast that there’s simply no chance the lawyer will let the special counsel sit with President Trump for an interview.

“Mueller finally has somebody who’s his match,” the lawyer told the news website. “You’ve got a fair fight now.”

According to the source, White House Counsel Don McGahn advocated for bringing Flood onto Trump’s team. McGahn had disagreements with Ty Cobb, a departing lawyer on Trump’s legal team, about how to manage legal concerns. On Wednesday, Cobb reportedly told Chief of Staff John Kelly that he’d retire at the end of May.

“I’ve done what I came to do in terms of managing the White House response to the special counsel requests,” Cobb told CNN. “I’m extremely grateful to the President and Chief Kelly for the opportunity to serve my country.”

As for Flood, “He comes across like a Columbo-type – unassuming, but the intellect is gargantuan,” the lawyer told the Daily Beast.

Mueller’s team has recently discussed subpoenaing President Trump, according to the Washington Post.

Flood is expected to enter live negotiations between Mueller’s team and Trump’s lawyers.

Flood has a strong reputation for handling high-stakes political battles, according to Norm Eisen, senior fellow in governance studies at the Brookings Institution.

“These scandals run hot, and he has the gift of cooling them down and slowing them down,” Eisen told the Daily Beast. “It is like the way Neo slows down time in the Matrix to dodge bullets.”

As WND reported, in mid-April, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joined the president’s legal team, promising he will “negotiate an end” to the ongoing and contentious saga involving the president and the special counsel.

“I’m doing it because I hope we can negotiate an end to this for the good of the country and because I have high regard for the president and for Bob Mueller,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani told the Washington Post that Mueller should be allowed to finish his investigation.

“My advice on Mueller has been this: He should be allowed to do his job, he’s entitled to do his job,” he said.

On Wednesday, Giuliani reportedly outlined conditions of a possible interview between President Trump and Mueller.

Giuliani told the Washington Post an interview between the two would need to be limited to “two to three hours” and involve “a narrow set of questions.”

“Some people have talked about a possible 12-hour interview,” Giuliani told the Post. “That’s not going to happen, I’ll tell you that. It’d be, max, two to three hours around a narrow set of questions.”

President Trump recently criticized the Mueller probe on Twitter and said any questions concerning obstruction of justice are a “trap.”

“There was no Collusion (it is a Hoax) and there is no Obstruction of Justice (that is a setup & trap),” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “What there is is Negotiations going on with North Korea over Nuclear War, Negotiations going on with China over Trade Deficits, Negotiations on NAFTA, and much more. Witch Hunt!”