(KPHO) What started as a potential relationship on a dating site ended in a stalking nightmare for one Paradise Valley man.

Police say the victim met 31-year-old Jacqueline Claire Ades of Phoenix online and went on a date with her.

But things quickly went awry.

After that date, police say Ades began texting the man constantly, sending him more than 65,000 text messages. The victim told police sometimes she would send up to 500 texts a day.