Activist against Muslim rapists sentenced hour after arrest

(Israel National News) Tommy Robinson, a nationalist activist who warned about radical Islam in England, was arrested on Friday in Leeds.

At the time of his arrest, Robinson was reporting live on Facebook across from the courthouse. Less than an hour after his arrest, he was sentenced to thirteen months in jail.

The policemen who arrested Robinson claimed he was causing disturbances to public peace. In videos of the arrest, Robinson can be seen speaking into his cellular phone as he is arrested, and asking police officers for an explanation of why he was arrested.

Robinson had originally arrived at the courthouse to cover the court cases of Muslims charged with raping young women and forcing them to serve as prostitutes. Currently, England has a gag order on the topic.