[To Pat Buchanan, regarding “Can a pope change moral truth?”] You’ll be gone one day. And the tired views you spew will be as well.

Little by little, we become better as a people as racists, bigots, homophobes, anti-Semites, etc. die off and are replaced by those that are more inclusive, just like the pope.

Nobody is ostracizing nor punishing you, just waiting for the eventuality of your non-existence!

Andy Miller