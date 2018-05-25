Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A traveling salesman was passing through a small town in Texas when he sees a little old man sitting in a rocking chair on the porch of a house.

So he stops and says to the little old man, “You look as if you don’t have a care in the world! What’s your formula for a long and happy life?”

And the little old man says, “Well, I smoke six packs of cigarettes a day, I drink a quart of bourbon every four hours and six cases of beer a week. I never wash and I go out every night. In fact, I don’t usually get to bed until four in the morning.”

And the salesman says, “Wow, that’s unbelievable. How old are you?”

And the little man says, “22.”

