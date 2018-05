(FRANCE24) — Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri on Sunday urged Muslims carry out jihad against the United States.

Ayman al-Zawahiri said America’s decision to shift its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem was evidence that negotiations and “appeasement” have failed Palestinians.

In a five-minute video entitled “Tel Aviv is Also a Land of Muslims,” the Egyptian doctor who took charge of the global terror group after its founder Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011 referred to the Palestinian Authority as the “sellers of Palestine” while urging followers to take up arms.