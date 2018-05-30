Ambien maker to Roseanne: 'Racism not a known side effect'

(GUARDIAN) — The drug manufacturer Sanofi felt compelled to clarify that one of its most popular medications, the sedative Ambien, does not cause racism. They tweeted that “while all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication”.

The company’s statement comes after Roseanne Barr partly blamed the drug for the series of racist tweets which led to her sitcom being cancelled.

Barr tweeted: “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting — it was memorial day too — i went 2 far & do not want it defended — it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”