Americans now name their babies 'Melania'

(GUARDIAN) — It’s easy to mock celebrities for the outlandish name choices. Especially when Bear Grylls, with typical woodland folksiness, names his kids Marmaduke and Huckleberry. Or Ciara and Future, given nine months of deciding time, ending up calling their son, er, Future.

Ordinary Americans tend to play things safer. New data released by the social security administration shows that the top names in the country in 2017 were Emma and Liam.

The more interesting data comes in the fastest-growing baby names. The girl’s name Melania, for example, has jumped 720 places and entered the top 1,000 names for the first time. Presumably it’s diehard Trump country that are naming their daughter after the first lady, although Donald hasn’t seen a similar bump: