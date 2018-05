(NEW YORK POST) — A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Newark made an emergency landing Wednesday due to a broken passenger window — as the beleaguered airline downplayed the situation as a “maintenance” issue.

Flight No. 957, which took off from Chicago Midway Airport, was diverted to Cleveland, Ohio, just before 11 a.m. — two hours after taking off, according to Flight View.

It landed safely at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and no one was injured, officials said.