(Gateway Pundit) A violent member of Antifa has been sent to jail for his assault on One America News reporter Jack Posobiec in DC last year.

Sydney Ramsey-Laree, 25, was originally sentenced to two years of probation for the assault, but was arrested yet again for public intoxication in December.

The popular right-wing reporter was on a corner speaking to members of Antifa when Ramsey-Laree punched him. Police immediately rushed to the scene and arrested him. The man immediately claimed self defense — but it was easily disproven by Posobiec’s video.