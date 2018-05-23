Anxiety can make you better at job, says study

(THE LADDERS) — As someone who has dealt with anxiety their whole life, I know that it often contributes to some not so great moments in my life. However, a new study may help anyone with high-functioning anxiety feel a little better as researchers from the University of Toronto found that anxiety (in small doses) can help you to be more productive at work.

It helps workers focus better and stay motivated — in other words, a small amount of anxiety can keep you on your toes and working hard.

“If you have too much anxiety, and you’re completely consumed by it, then it’s going to derail your performance. On the other hand, moderate levels of anxiety can facilitate and drive performance,” said co-author Julie McCarthy from the Department of Management at U of T Scarborough and the Rotman School of Management.