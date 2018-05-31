AP asks: Where's Melania Trump?

(AP) — WASHINGTON — After nearly three weeks out of sight, Melania Trump tried to put to rest speculation about her health and even her whereabouts as she continues to recover from medical treatment for a kidney condition. It didn’t completely work.

Mrs. Trump tweeted Wednesday that she’s “feeling great” and is at the White House working hard for children and American families. But she still didn’t make a public appearance, leaving some skeptics still wondering about her condition and plenty more.

The first lady’s tweet landed while her husband was participating in a White House event that seemed tailor-made for a first lady, as famous athletes joined President Donald Trump and his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump on the South Lawn to promote youth sports and fitness.