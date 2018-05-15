AP done with exit polls after messing 2016

(THE HILL) — The Associated Press announced Tuesday that it will end its practice of conducting exit polls, replacing them with a voter survey that will take place over the course of several days.

The news service said that it developed the AP VoteCast service in conjunction with NORC at the University of Chicago in order to achieve more accurate polling results and keep up with changes in voter habits. It involves phone and online surveys beginning four days before an election and ending through the close of polls.

David Scott, deputy managing editor for operations at the AP, said that more than 85,000 voters are expected to be surveyed in this year’s midterm elections, more than four times the number of exit polls conducted in the 2014 midterms.