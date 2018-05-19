Are we really all God's children?

Nancy Pelosi apparently believes active members of the ultra-violent MS-13 gang are actually “God’s children.”

She was objecting to President Trump’s characterization of this den of murderers, rapists, drug dealers and God haters as “animals.”

Watch Pelosi’s remarks:

I personally love animals. Animals are not capable of sin. Members of MS-13, on the other hand, are not only capable of evil, they are required to perform it – and they do so willingly.

It’s hard for Nancy Pelosi to surprise me any more with the things she says, but for someone who calls herself a Christian to construe MS-13 gang members as “children of God” is indeed a shocker I did not expect.

“Some of us who are attracted to the political arena, to government and public service” believe that “we are all God’s children” and “there is a spark of divinity among every person on earth, and we all have to recognize that as we respect the dignity and worth of every person,” she said.

I don’t know where people get the idea that all human beings are “children of God.” It’s certainly not to be found in the Bible. In fact, the Scripture refer only to the elect, the saved, the obedient, the faithful, the righteous, His servants, as children of God.

You won’t find the term used any other way.

The rest are “the children of Belial,” those who serve other gods, false gods (Deuteronomy 13:13). They are the “children of men,” the children of this world, the children of the devil. And that’s who members of MS-13 are. Make no mistake about it.

Only believers, through God’s grace and love, will be called “the sons of God,” says 1 John 3:3.

Who did Jesus Himself say would be called the “children of God”? The peacemakers. (Matthew 5:9) Are MS-13 “peacemakers”? Who in their right mind would ever consider them as such? Nancy Pelosi.

Jesus also says in Luke 20:36 that those resurrected from the dead to His everlasting Kingdom are those who will be called “children of God.”

Romans 8:14 says: “For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, they are the sons of God.” Is that everyone in the human race, a Pelosi reckons? I think not.

Romans 9:8 says: “They which are the children of the flesh, these are not the children of God: but the children of the promise are counted for the seed.”

Galatians 3:26 says: “For ye are all the children of God by faith in Christ Jesus.” Does that include members of MS-13? Where does anyone get ideas like this? Murderers, liars, thieves, rapists, drug dealers are the “children of disobedience.” (Ephesians 5:6) Can they be redeemed? Of course, through faith in God, like any of us. But they will not long remain active in violent gangs if their faith is true.

The Bible tells us that some human beings are actually “children of the devil.” If we don’t know this, we are simply not familiar with the Word of God.

1 John 3:10 says: “In this the children of God are manifest, and the children of the devil: whosoever doeth not righteousness is not of God, neither he that loveth not his brother.”

What can we conclude about people “who are attracted to the political arena, to government and public service” who believe that “we are all God’s children”?

They are deceived.

They are deceiving themselves and others.

They are making up their own rules and misrepresenting the Creator of the universe.

Who are the children of God? They are those who do His will, who live in His spirit, who repent of their fallen ways, who accept the precious gift of grace, who live in righteousness, not murderers, rapists, drug dealers and villains.

How could God be the God of justice if we are all His children?

People in politics, government and “public service” should have an understanding of such things. Many of them once did in America. But the entirety of the Democratic Party establishment seems to be deceived, without any moral compass, devoid of truth.

Dare I say it? They seem to be “children of the disobedient, children of Belial, children of the devil.”