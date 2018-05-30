Editor’s note:Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Most of us have a bad habit we are trying to break.

For me, it’s biting my fingernails. One day I told my husband about my latest solution: press-on nails.

“Great idea, honey,” he smiled. “Now, you can eat them straight out of the box.”

