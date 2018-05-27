Bad timing

Gets wound up.

A girl was visiting her friend, who had just acquired two new dogs, and she asked what their names were.

The friend responded by saying one was named Rolex and other one was named Timex.

The girl remarked, “Whoever heard of naming your dog something like that?”

“Hellooooo …,” answered the friend. “They’re watch dogs!”

