Half-baked

Editor’s note:Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

It was a terrible night, blowing cold and rain in a most frightful manner. The streets were deserted and the local baker was just about to close up shop when a little man slipped through the door.

He carried an umbrella, blown inside out, and was bundled in two sweaters and a thick coat. Even so, he still looked wet and miserable.

As he unwound his scarf, he said to the baker, “May I have two bagels to go, please?”

The baker said in astonishment, “Two bagels? Nothing more?”

“That’s right,” answered the little man. “One for me and one for Bernice.”

“Bernice is your wife?” asked the baker.

“What do you think,” snapped the little man, “my mother would send me out on a night like this?”

