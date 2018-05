(BALTIMORE SUN) — Ellicott City was devastated by a massive storm on the Sunday before Memorial Day, just two years after a flash flood forced the historic city in Howard County to rebuild much of its Main Street.

Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency and went to the scene of the devastation Sunday night. He said in a tweet that he has directed the Maryland Emergency Management Agency to assist in helping the city recover.

“This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC situation,” the National Weather Service tweeted.