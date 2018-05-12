Bankruptcy lawyers skewered for being greedy

Bankruptcy lawyers who operate in the Northern District of Illinois, which includes Chicago and is where more Chapter 13 cases are filed than anywhere else in the country, are being told they have to start doing a better job explaining their fees – and how they’re paid first – to clients.

The instructions come from several of the bankruptcy judges, who recently have been critical of the practice the lawyers set up that they are paid first whenever bankrupt clients submit money to a trustee to be used to reduce their debt.

“While the judges stopped short of halting the practice, they sanctioned two firms or made them reapply for compensation. The firms, according to court rulings, did not provide sufficient disclosures to clients or failed to submit client agreements spelling out the financial arrangements,” explained Melissa Sanchez in a report in ProPublica.

The judges had focused on the issue after a bankruptcy court trustee filed a series of objections over pay for lawyers in cases that came before him.

The trustee argued the lawyers are setting up procedures that are self-serving and potentially harmful to clients.

The report cited the case of Kimberly Williams-Hayes, who filed for bankruptcy more than once.

“The first time, she made about $5,400 in total payments toward her debt before her case was dismissed, when she failed to hand over her tax refund. Only a fraction of that amount went toward a car loan, while her thousands of dollars in unpaid tickets and assorted other debts were untouched. One bill got paid in full: the bill from her bankruptcy lawyers,” the report said.

The second time she filed, with a different law firm, once again the language specified that they would be paid first.

Sanchez reported the practice means, “many people who cycle through one bankruptcy after another never make a dent in their debt, as most of their required monthly payments goes toward attorney’s fees.”

The status quo has not pleased several of those judges.

“There is simply no way of knowing how many debtors have been harmed by a policy driven by the very counsel that they trusted and relied upon to represent their best interests,” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge LaShonda Hunt wrote recently.

There have been other criticisms already, too.

“One judge sanctioned the Semrad Law Firm, commonly known as DebtStoppers, knocking down the amount it was allowed to charge in four dozen cases. DebtStoppers, which handled Williams-Hayes’ first Chapter 13 bankruptcy in 2016, files more of these cases than any other firm in the district, according to the most recent data available. More than half end in dismissal, meaning with no debt relief,” Sanchez reported.

Another firm was told to knock down its fees – or reapply.

“Going forward, all firms appearing before the three judges who issued rulings will be expected to provide additional disclosures when they seek to prioritize their fees using step up plans,” the report said.

“What’s happening in Chicago’s bankruptcy courts reflects a growing national discussion about how to improve outcomes, particularly for black debtors who fare far worse than their white counterparts, statistics show,” Sanchez reported.

Especially since a ProPublica report last year revealed black debtors are being lured into “no money down” Chapter 13 cases that “rarely” relieve the debt.

James Haller, of the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys, noted in the report that bankruptcies, and fees are calculated differently across the country. He told sometimes there are flat fees, periodic fees and more.