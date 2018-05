(FREE BEACON) — Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) is “considering another run for the presidency,” his 2016 campaign manager said Tuesday.

During an interview on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Jeff Weaver was asked whether voters would get another shot to choose Sanders in 2020.

“Voters in Vermont certainly will coming up in November,” Weaver said. “Nationally, you know, he is considering another run for the presidency. When the time comes I think we’ll have an answer to that, but right now, he’s still considering it.”