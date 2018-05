[To Pat Buchanan:] I am a gay man and resent you and all that you stand for. I am happily married, a loving and devoted uncle to two nieces and two nephews, a dedicated son to two devoutly Catholic parents and only want to be happy. They want the same for me.

F–k you and your bigotry. Try and spin it all you want. You. Are. A. Bigot.

John W. Reischl