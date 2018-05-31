Bill Clinton dismisses #MeToo criticism

(DAILY BEAST) — In a new interview set to air this weekend on CBS Sunday Morning, former President Bill Clinton will respond for the first time to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s (D-NY) assertion that he should have resigned over the Lewinsky affair.

“You have to—really ignore what the context was,” Clinton says, according to a CBS transcript. “But, you know, she’s living in a different context. And she did it for different reasons. So, I—but I just disagree with her.”

Gillibrand, who enthusiastically endorsed Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid and has longstanding ties to the Clinton family, told The New York Times last November that the “appropriate response” to the scandal over his White House affair with intern Monica Lewinsky would have been for Bill Clinton to resign.