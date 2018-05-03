Bill would make 'sanctuary cities' pay for Trump's border wall

(Washington Examiner) New legislation targeting “sanctuary cities” that harbor criminal illegal immigrants from arrest and deportation would have some of their federal money diverted to building President Trump’s border wall.

The “Make Sanctuary Cities Pay for the Wall Act,” introduced by North Carolina Rep. Robert Pittenger, would tag Justice money sent to some 300 jurisdictions including New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco for use on the wall project.

“By simultaneously defunding sanctuary cities and funding construction of a border wall, this legislation offers a comprehensive solution to one of our nation’s most pressing and persistent problems,” he said in a statement.