Birmingham pastor slams local megachurch as racist

(Christian Post) A controversial longtime Alabama pastor, the Rev. Michael R. Jordan, of New Era Baptist Church in Birmingham, slammed the Church of the Highlands, the state’s largest church, on Thursday as racist and “hypocritical” while alleging that their motives behind a planned church plant in the city to help fight crime are not “pure.”

“Whites left the inner city. Whites carried their churches with them, they moved to the suburbs. White folk have proved they don’t want to live next door to us, or be our neighbors, or worship with us,” Jordan told WVTM 13. “Now they want to plant a white church in a black neighborhood under the umbrella of supposedly to fight crime? The real reason Church of the Highlands wants to put a white church in a black neighborhood is they have too many black folks at their main campus and they want them to leave and come to a church in their inner city.”