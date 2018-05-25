'Black' Rachel Dolezal charged with welfare fraud

(WashingtonTimes) Rachel Dolezal, the white woman who passed as black and led an NAACP chapter, is facing a lengthy prison term on welfare fraud charges.

Ms. Dolezal, who legally changed her name to Nkechi Diallo in the wake of her “transracial” flap, has been charged with three counts — theft by welfare fraud, perjury, and making false claims to get public assistance. According to KHQ-TV, which broke the charges, she could get up to 15 years in prison.

Ms. Dolezal received $8,747 in food assistance, and $100 in childcare assistance, the Spokane, Washington, NBC affiliate reported, citing court documents.