(WTVR) After an accusation of racism during a Virginia traffic stop went viral, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has released a full, uninterrupted body cam video of the incident.

Behind the wheel of her car and live on Facebook, Dawn Hilton-Williams described a traffic stop on Route 58 westbound in rural Brunswick County.

“I was just bullied by a racist cop, who threatened to pull me out of the car,” said Hilton-Williams in the 11-minute long Facebook video.

“This is where we got lynched. This is where we got lynched, even in today’s day.”