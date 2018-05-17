Bodycam footage exposes NAACP official's racial-profiling lie

(American Thinker) The president of the NAACP in South Carolina has been exposed as a liar falsely claiming racially motivated police misbehavior. In a Facebook post, since deleted, Rev. Jerrod Moultrie published this purported dialogue of a traffic stop that occurred on April 13, in Timmonsville, South Carolina. Blue Lives Matter captured the post before deletion:

Me: hello sir how can I help you

Officer: I am stopping you cause you fail to put on a turn signal and do you have any drugs in the car

Me: sir how would you know If I used my tum signal when you was approaching me as I turn and is there any drugs in your car?