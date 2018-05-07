Brain-dead teen back to life, believes was in heaven

(CBN) — He’s being called the “miracle in Mobile.” After suffering a severe brain injury in a dune buggy accident, and being brain-dead for several days, an Alabama teen has made a miraculous recovery.

According to WALA Fox 10, Trenton McKinley, 13, was riding in a small trailer being pulled behind a dune buggy when the accident happened. Trenton’s friend who was driving the buggy, hit the brakes quickly, causing the trailer to flip over.

Trenton told the television station he grabbed and threw his four-year-old niece out of harm’s way, but in doing so was pinned by the trailer as it came down.