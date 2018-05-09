Can you spot the letter 'g'?

The elusive “g”

You know what it is. You read it every day. But can you recognize a proper “g” by itself? Can you draw one?

A new study out of Johns Hopkins University found only 7 out of 25 participants, despite being able to read a lower case loop-tale g, cannot identify the correctly drawn letter when plucked out of context and set beside erroneous depictions.

Say what?

“We think that if we look at something enough, especially if we have to pay attention to its shape as we do during reading, then we would know what it looks like,” Johns Hopkins cognitive scientist Michael McCloskey, the study’s senior author, said in a news release reported by HuffPo. “But our results suggest that’s not always the case.” At least not when it comes to a lower case “g.”

Play the game in the following clip and see how you test:

But testers weren’t dragon ladies. They gave hints. “We would say: ‘There’re two forms of g. Can you write them?’ And people would look at us and just stare for a moment because they had no idea,” Kimberly Wong, a junior undergraduate at Johns Hopkins, said in. “Once you really nudged them on, insisting there are two types of g, some would still insist there is no second g.”

Testers went further, providing even more chances. Given enough clues, literate people should be able to get the hint and identify the letter “g.” Right?

Wrong.

“Sixteen people were given a paragraph that showed the looptail ‘g’ 14 times. Respondents were asked to speak each word aloud, then researchers requested that they write the letter.” Brace yourself: “Half wrote the open tail form anyway, and while the rest attempted the looptail g, only one wrote it correctly.”

Goes to show why reading, “writing” and arithmetic are staples to which we should return.

Now that’s one lucky find

Ancient is as ancient does – 475 million-year-old fossil unearthed in classic mode.

Paleontologists dream of this kind of find. Studying, sacrificing, and searching for signs of the ancient are their business. A lifetime’s dedication is required. An appreciation for subtlety and highly attuned observation skills are necessary to further the science.

So, of course, this once-in-a-lifetime discovery was made by little Ryleigh Taylor, an 11-year-old Dandridge, Tennessee girl walking lakeside to catch a break from fishing last Monday.

“My friend took over the rod because I got tired, and I started to walk over all the rocks,” Ryleigh told Knox News. “Then on my way back I was looking down so I wouldn’t fall, and I thought it was a bug at first, so I went over to see what it was.” Then the shouts to parents to come see began.

Initially poo-pooed by mother Tammy, Ryleigh wasn’t about to be nay-sayed. She knew she’d discovered something special.

The fossilized remnant of a trilobite, a Paleozoic era arthropod, was carefully lifted from its resting place on the shores of Douglas Lake and taken to disbelieving family members who swiftly changed their tune. Young Ryleigh had found something. But to determine exactly what required an expert eye to determine.

Enter the academics – researchers at the University of Tennessee. Family took the fossil for analysis only to find how rare the discovery was.

“Typically when we look at fossils of trilobites, they molt when they grow,” Colin Sumrall, an associate professor of paleobiology at the college, explained according to BGR. “So what happens is, when the trilobite skeleton just crumbles into hundreds of little pieces. To find one where all the pieces are intact, it’s actually a pretty lucky find.”

You don’t say?

“Trilobites were an incredibly successful group of animals, and the earliest examples of trilobite fossils date back over 500 million years. The marine creatures are thought to have originated in what is today Serbia, but became widespread shortly thereafter, and fossils of the creatures have been found all over the world. They lived approximately 270 million years before eventually going extinct, though it’s still not clear what prompted their extinction.”

While we can be certain that trilobite extinction wasn’t due to disbelief, the curiosity that leads to lucky finds can be if we stop looking. Check out these other happenstance discoveries in the clip below:

Ryleigh plans on displaying her find in an appropriate museum in the hopes of inspiring other kids to go out and explore … because that’s how discoveries are made!

Lucky bet

Little things mean a lot – or they can!

What can you get for under $20? Not that much, these days. Not even a day’s entertainment. But it’s the experience that counts, right? Having fun is about enjoying yourself. It’s the little things that mean a lot.

That’s what Texas resident Margaret Reid found out at Retama Park in San Antonio. At least that’s how it began on Derby Day when she placed an $18 dollar bet on a string of races. One, two, three, four, and finally – taste the tension – five races later, her fun-time investment transformed into $1.2 million dollars!

Yowza.

Justify, the Triple Crown contender that finished first in the Kentucky Derby, the final trial that transformed Reid into a millionaire netted only $1.24 million. And he did the running.

Check out the details in the video below:

Talk about rare.

“Retama Park spokeswoman Rachel Bagnetto told ABC News. “To bet that little amount of money and win $1.2 million is unheard of. In fact, it’s the first time it’s happened at Retama.”