(WCBS) — WILDWOOD, N.J. — A violent arrest on a New Jersey beach was caught on camera.

Police in Wildwood say they’ve launched an investigation after a video surfaced showing one of their officers punching a young woman on Saturday, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported Sunday night.

The woman was confronted about underage drinking, but things got heated quickly after officers pinned the 20-year-old to the ground, one punching her in the head in front of a shocked crowd.