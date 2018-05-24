CBO: ObamaCare premiums to rise 15% in 2019

(The Hill) ObamaCare premiums are expected to rise an average of 15 percent next year, an increase largely due to the GOP’s repeal of the law’s individual mandate, according to a Congressional Budget Office (CBO) analysis released Wednesday.

The CBO estimates that gutting the requirement that Americans have health insurance or face a tax penalty will contribute to about a 10 percent rise in premiums for 2019, with insurers expected to see healthier people dropping out of the marketplaces, leaving sicker enrollees on the plans.

The nonpartisan agency attributed the rest of the expected increase to rising health-care costs and the lack of insurers receiving a key ObamaCare payment compensating them for subsidizing out-of-pocket costs for certain enrollees.