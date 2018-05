Jerusalem (AFP) – The ceremony to inaugurate the United States’ controversial embassy in Jerusalem began on Monday after deadly clashes along the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel earlier in the day.

The ceremony moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem began with the US national anthem.

US ambassador to Israel David Friedman then spoke and President Donald Trump was given a standing ovation when he mentioned him.

Friedman referred to the embassy’s location as “Jerusalem, Israel” drawing wild applause.