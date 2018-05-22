Charlize Theron to star as Megyn Kelly in film

(HOLLYWOOD REPORTER) — Charlize Theron and director Jay Roach are teaming to tell the tale of disgraced Fox News chairman Roger Ailes.

The project is being put together by Annapurna, which is already making a Dick Cheney biopic with helmer Adam McKay, and comes armed with a script by Charles Randolph, who won an Oscar for co-writing The Big Short. Annapurna is financing and producing the feature.

Theron will portray Megyn Kelly, a former lawyer who was a Fox News anchor for over a decade, rising up through the ranks from legal contributor to host of the popular series The Kelly File. Fox News reportedly tried to pressure her to come out in support of Ailes, but she refused.