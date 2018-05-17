Cheesecake Factory apologizes to black man harassed for Trump cap

(USA Today) The Cheesecake Factory is apologizing after a report surfaced of a black man being harassed at a Miami store for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

The incident occurred this past Sunday when Eugenior Joseph, 22, was seated at the restaurant. According to conservative news outlet The Daily Wire, it was then that “a woman who worked at the restaurant walked up to him and started pointing at his hat, signaling for the other employees to come over.”

According to the report, about a dozen employees then approached the table to comment on the hat, with some reportedly saying that they wanted to “punch Joseph in the face,” mocking and intimidating Joseph.