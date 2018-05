(Fox News) A Cleveland man known for his opposition to the Cleveland Indians’ “Chief Wahoo” mascot has admitted to stealing more than $77,000 in federal grant money meant to help Native Americans, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Robert Roche, 71, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from programs receiving federal funds.

According to prosecutors, Roche and consultant Craig McGuire conspired to divert money from the American Indian Education Center (AIEC) in suburban Parma, where Roche served as executive director.