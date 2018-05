(TELEGRAPH) — Chimpanzee beds are cleaner than those of humans because, unlike us, the animals change their “sheets” every night, a new study has found.

The great apes build complex tree nests out of branches and leaves each day which contain fewer body bacteria than beds in most human households.

By contrast, human beds are teeming teeming with faecal, oral or skin bacteria, according to the new investigation by North Carolina State University.